The Stepper 14 Click board™ features the DRV8847PWPR, a step motor driver, from Texas Instruments. It provides a bipolar step motor control that has an H-bridge bipolar step motor driver, which supports full-, half-, quarter-, or eighth-step modes. It also carries a port expander so that the communication can be done with a minimal number of pins, through the mikroBUS™ I2C bus. This Click board™ offers thermal protection, integrated kickback voltage protection, it has a wide range of input voltage, protection against current shoot-through the H-Bridge, and high current capability.

These features make Stepper 14 click an ideal solution for driving motors in any application that demands a precise and safe step motor driver.

For more information about Stepper 14 Click, visit the product page.

Your Mikroe