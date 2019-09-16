Today we present to you the Stepper 13 click - a bipolar step motor driver.

It supports full-, half-, quarter-, or eighth-step modes. Stepper 13 click also carries a port expander so that the communication can be done with a minimal number of pins, through the mikroBUS™ SPI bus.

Stepper 13 click is an ideal solution for driving motors in any application that demands a precise and safe step motor driver.

This click board™ is perfectly suited for rapid development of various stepper motor applications, including ATM-related applications, toys, 3D printers, mechatronics, robotics-related applications, etc.

