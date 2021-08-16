Stepper 11 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a bipolar stepper motor driver. This board features the TB9120AFTG, a two-phase bipolar stepping motor driver with a clock input interface and a PWM constant-current control system from Toshiba Semiconductor. It supports from full-step to 1/32 steps for less motor noise and smoother control, while the PWM constant-current control allows stable output waveforms in mixed decay mode. It comes with a stall detection feature, as well as several anomaly detection functions.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution to be used for a small stepping motors in a wide range of automotive applications.

