Stepper 10 Click is a two-phase bipolar stepping motor driver capable of controlling one stepper motor with PWM constant current drive. Click's featured chip TB67S128FTG, from Toshiba Semiconductor, fabricated with BiCD process with an output rating of 50V/5A and a built-in decoder can supply the motor with voltage of up to 44V.

The stepper motor can be driven in both directions from full step to 1/128 micro-steps. The motor driver possesses features like high-efficiency motor current control mechanism, advanced current detection system, active gain control, and multi error detect functions. Stepper 10 Click has two types of interfaces for motor control drive: CLK and Serial mode.

