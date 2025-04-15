Stephano-I Click for WiFi and Bluetooth® LE connectivity

WE HAVE REACHED

1800 Click boards™ Today is a very special day - we are celebrating yet another major milestone. We are proud to announce that this is the 1800th Click board™ brought to light - say hello to Stephano-I Click. For the next 24 hours, enjoy a special 18% discount on all Click boards™! It's our way of saying thank you for being a part of this incredible journey with us!

Add both WiFi (2.4GHz) and Bluetooth® LE 5 connectivity to your projects with Stephano-I (2617011025000)

Stephano-I Click is a compact add-on board designed to add WiFi and Bluetooth® LE connectivity to any embedded application. This board features the Stephano-I (2617011025000) radio module from Würth Elektronik.

KEY FEATURES:



Dual radio support: Integrates IEEE 802.11 b/g/n WiFi (2.4GHz) and Bluetooth® LE 5

Integrates IEEE 802.11 b/g/n WiFi (2.4GHz) and Bluetooth® LE 5 Peripheral and central roles (BLE): Supports both peripheral and central modes for Bluetooth® LE

Supports both peripheral and central modes for Bluetooth® LE Simple AT command interface: Provides easy control over UART

Provides easy control over UART WiFi data rate: Supports data rates up to 150Mbps

Supports data rates up to 150Mbps Bluetooth® LE data rate: Supports a 1Mbps data rate

Supports a 1Mbps data rate High output power: Offers WiFi output power up to 13.4dBm and Bluetooth® LE output power up to 4.5dBm

APPLICATIONS:



Achieve wireless communication with cloud services and other smart devices

Connect smart home devices and maintain control

devices and maintain control Provide wireless connectivity for industrial sensors and control systems

sensors and control systems Enable low-power communication between sensor nodes

Support wireless communication for wearable devices

devices Any embedded system requiring low-power WiFi and/or Bluetooth® LE connectivity

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Stephano-I Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE