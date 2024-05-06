Step Up 2 Click - synchronous boost converter

Extend your project's battery life with the TPS61299, a synchronous boost converter

Looking to add some serious power boost to your portable electronics, wearables, or small-scale IoT devices? The Step Up 2 Click is a compact add-on board that meets your needs thanks to the TPS61299, a synchronous boost converter from Texas Instruments.

KEY FEATURES:

Adjustable output voltage : Fine-tune your power with an on-board digital potentiometer for precise adjustment of the output voltage via a user-friendly I2C interface.

: Fine-tune your power with an on-board digital potentiometer for precise adjustment of the output voltage via a user-friendly I2C interface. Ultra-low quiescent current and high efficiency : Deliver exceptional efficiency even under light loads, thanks to its minimal quiescent current draw.

: Deliver exceptional efficiency even under light loads, thanks to its minimal quiescent current draw. Fast transient performance : Ensures stable power delivery even during sudden changes in load.

: Ensures stable power delivery even during sudden changes in load. Low power consumption : Operate with minimal power consumption, making it ideal for battery-powered applications.

: Operate with minimal power consumption, making it ideal for battery-powered applications. MCU compatibility with selectable logic levels: Compatibility with various MCUs that uses either 3.3V or 5V logic levels.



APPLICATIONS:



Boost the voltage from common alkaline or coin-cell batteries to create powerful portable electronics .

. Manage the energy from small batteries efficiently to keep your wearables powered for longer.

powered for longer. Create battery-powered IoT devices, perfect for remote deployments where plugging in isn't an option.



E mbedded W iki:



Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Step Up 2 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.

