Step Down 8 Click is a compact add-on board that converts higher voltages into a lower voltage level. This board features the MAX25232, a mini buck converter from Analog Devices. It is designed to deliver up to 3A with 3.5V to 36V input voltages while using only 3.5μA quiescent current at no load. The MAX25232 integrates high-side and low-side switches and provides accurate output voltage in a range from 3 up to 18V.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for developing automotive, industrial applications, high-voltage DC-DC converters, and many more.

For more information about Step Down 8 Click, visit the official product page.

