Step Down 5 Click is a compact add-on board that converts a higher voltage into a lower voltage level. This board features the TPS628510, a high-efficiency, easy-to-use, synchronous step-down DC/DC converter from Texas Instruments. The TPS628510 can provide up to 500mA output current with an input voltage ranging from 2.7V to 6V, specifically designed for applications where high efficiency is crucial. Its switching frequency is internally fixed at 2.25MHz, can select forced-PWM or PWM/PFM mode of operation, has selectable output voltage from 0.6V to 5.5V set via I2C-configurable digital potentiometer, and a Power Good signal to indicate stabilized output voltage.

This Click board™ is suitable for power conversion solutions in automation and control applications, industrial sensors, test and measurement equipment, portable low-power devices, and more.

For more information, visit the Step Down 5 Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1350+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE