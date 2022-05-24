Step Down 3 Click is a compact add-on board that steps down the voltage from its input to its output. This board features the ST1PS03, a nano-quiescent miniaturized synchronous step-down converter with a load switch from STMicroelectronics. The ST1PS03 can provide up to 400mA output current with an input voltage ranging from 1.8V to 5.5V, specifically designed for applications where high efficiency is crucial. It also embeds a controlled switch accessible from auxiliary channel input to supply a subsystem, output voltage from 1.6V to 3.3V set using three digital control inputs, and a Power Good signal to indicate stabilized output voltages.

This Click board™ is suitable for power conversion solutions in personal tracking monitors, energy harvesting, industrial sensors, portable low power devices, and more.

For more information about Step Down 3 Click, please visit the product page.

Your MIKROE