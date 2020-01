The Step Down 2 click is a Click board™ equipped with the L6986HTR, a synchronous step-down switching regulator from STMicroelectronics.

Because of the main possibilities its features offer, the Step Down 2 click is ideally used for programmable logic controllers (PLCs), decentralized intelligent nodes, sensors, and low noise applications (LNM).

