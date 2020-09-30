SRAM 3 Click is a 1 Mb Serial Random Access Memory add-on board with a non-volatile SONOS storage element included with each memory cell, organized as 128k words of 8 bits each. This board features the ANV32AA1WDK66 a SRAM memory from Anvo-System Dresden. The device is accessed by a high-speed SPI-compatible bus. The serial SRAM provides the fast access & cycle times, ease of use, and unlimited read & write endurance of a standard SRAM. Dedicated safety features supporting high data accuracy.

All these features make SRAM 3 Click an excellent choice to store drive profiles, configurations, and similar data, which are typically stored in a FLASH.

