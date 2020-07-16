SRAM 2 Click is based on ANV32A62A SRAM memory from Anvo-Systems Dresden. It's a 64Kb serial SRAM with a non-volatile SONOS storage element included with each memory cell, organized as 8k words of 8 bits each. Communication is done by a I²C with up to 4 cascadable devices that can share the common bus. The serial nvSRAM provides the access and cycle times, easy to use and unlimited read and write endurance of a SRAM.

Data transfers automatically to the non-volatile storage cells when power loss is detected or in any brown out situation (PowerStore). As long as power will be supplied within operating conditions all data stay volatile in the SRAM cells.

Externally, nvSRAM looks like standard SRAM. However, on the inside, an nvSRAM is capable of doing more than a standard SRAM. While SRAM can read and write, nvSRAM can read, write, store and recall. The additional operations center around the non-volatile part of nvSRAM.

