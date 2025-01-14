SPI Isolator 9 Click for reliable SPI communication across isolated domains

Enable SPI communication between electrically isolated sections with 4DIR1421H

SPI Isolator 9 Click is a compact add-on board designed to facilitate secure and reliable SPI communication between isolated domains. Based on the 4DIR1421H quad-channel digital isolator from Infineon, this board offers a robust solution for various applications.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

High isolation voltage: Withstands isolation voltages up to 5700Vrms, ensuring safety and reliability

Withstands isolation voltages up to 5700Vrms, ensuring safety and reliability High data rate: Supports data rates up to 40Mbps for high-speed communication

Supports data rates up to 40Mbps for high-speed communication Low power consumption: Minimizes power consumption for energy-efficient operation

Minimizes power consumption for energy-efficient operation Noise immunity: Provides excellent noise immunity with a minimum CMTI of 100kV/µs

APPLICATIONS:



Enable communication in industrial automation between isolated control units and sensors

between isolated control units and sensors Achieve communication between motor driver controllers and power stages

controllers and power stages Isolate critical components within server and telecom systems

Enable communication between isolated control and power stages.

Ensure electrical safety in medical equipment

EmbeddedWiki

