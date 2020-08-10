SPI Extend Click is a compact add-on board for applications that require extending the SPI communication bus over a long distance. This board features the LTC4332, an SPI slave extender device, from Analog Devices. Using a ±60V fault protected differential transceiver, the LTC4332 can transmit SPI data, including an interrupt signal, up to 2MHz over two twisted-pair cables. The extended common-mode range and high common-mode rejection on the differential link provide tolerance to large ground differences between nodes. This Click board™ also provides a control interface using a separate slave select for configuration and fault monitoring.

All these features make SPI Extend Click an excellent choice for various applications that require extending the SPI bus over a long distance, such as industrial control, sensor installations, lighting and sound system control, and more.

For more information about the SPI Extend Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe