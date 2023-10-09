Speed Radar Click is a compact add-on board that comes with a radar speed detector. This board features the K-LD2, a radar transceiver from RFbeam. It is a 24GHz radar with a detection distance for humans of up to 15m and cars of up to 30m. Its digital structure makes it easy to use in an MCU-based application or as a standalone device where movement detection or even a speed measurement is required.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for the development of general movement applications, door openers, illumination of advertising boards, touch-free switches, security systems, and more.

For more information about Speed Radar Click, visit the official product page.

