Spectrometer 2 Click is a compact add-on board that collects light waves. This board features the VD6283TX, a color sensor with advanced light flicker extraction from STMicroelectronics. The VD6283TX performs fast and accurate light measurements thanks to an individual ADC and a readout for each color channel - red, green, blue, IR, clear, and visible. It uses hybrid color filters with precise responses allowing accurate computation of the correlated color temperature (CCT) and Lux information. Its patented architecture and a high-performance photodiode design can also extract light-flickering frequencies to avoid “banding effects” or check that they are safe for the human eye.

This Click board™ is suitable for screen brightness adjustment and white balance color assistance, lux and CCT measurement, or light frequency extraction for flicker correction assistance.

