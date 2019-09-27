Special weekend offer – 20% discount on all Power Management click boards

Looking for a powerful Power Management click board? Well, it’s your lucky day!

Actually, it’s your lucky weekend.

That being said, this weekend only we are offering you an excellent deal - 20% off on all of our Power Management click boards.

They include everything you would need in order to start developing various applications regarding power management, power monitoring and battery charging, among many others.

Save time and money by not missing out on this phenomenal deal – visit our shop and get a 20% discount!

The offer starts on Friday, September 27th at 5 PM CET and ends on Monday, September 30th at 9 AM CET.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe