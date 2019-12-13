Special NECTO offers

A revolutionary IDE requires a unique offer as well!

NECTO Studio has arrived with a powerful editor, Wi-Fi and USB In-circuit debugging support, GUI designer, package manager, advanced project management, and much, much more!

The year of innovation has brought us yet another great product - this productive cross-platform environment available on Windows, Linux, and macOS with some amazing key features.

We have prepared some incredible offers for you if you want to have NECTO:

If you have already purchased mikroC PRO for ARM in 2019 – you get a free Perpetual license for NECTO

– you get a for NECTO If you have purchased mikroC PRO for ARM before 2019 , you get discounts on the Perpetual license – 80% off if you buy NECTO in December 2019, 60% off if you buy NECTO in January 2020, and 40% off if you buy NECTO in February 2020

, you get discounts on the off if you buy NECTO in 2019, if you buy NECTO in 2020, and if you buy NECTO in 2020 If you haven’t been a mikroC PRO for ARM user before, you can get NECTO for 30% off

If you are not sure about buying NECTO right away, we offer a 3 month long trial period of fully unlocked, fully functional, feature-rich NECTO – explore it to the finest details before the purchase!

These offers will soon begin and you will get a detailed instruction on how to use the discount!

Learn even more about this revolutionary IDE by visiting the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe