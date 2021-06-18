Speaker Click is a compact add-on board that contains an audio power amplifier with a high-quality audio reproduction. This board features the MAX9717, a 1.4W mono bridge-tied load (BTL) architecture audio power amplifier from Maxim Integrated. It delivers 1.4W continuous power into a 4Ω load from a single +5V supply, or 350mW continuous power into an 8Ω load while operating from a single +3.3V supply. Also, the MAX9717 has an adjustable gain amplifier and a headphone sense input that senses headphone connection to the device, muting the speaker while driving the headphone as a single-ended load.

This Click board™ is suitable for portable audio applications such as PDAs and portable devices where space and cost are of great importance.

For more information, visit the Speaker Click product page.

Your Mikroe