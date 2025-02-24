Speaker 2 Click for high-quality audio playback and voice prompt applications

Deliver clear voice prompts and high-quality audio playback with ISD2360 and AS01508AO-SC-R speaker

Speaker 2 Click is a compact add-on board designed for high-quality audio playback and voice prompt applications. This board features the ISD2360, a 3-channel digital ChipCorder® from Nuvoton, which integrates flash memory for non-volatile audio storage and playback.

KEY FEATURES:



3-channel audio playback: Supports simultaneous playback of up to three audio tracks

Supports simultaneous playback of up to three audio tracks Onboard audio storage: Integrates flash memory for storing audio recordings

Integrates flash memory for storing audio recordings Class D speaker driver: Drives the onboard speaker efficiently

Drives the onboard speaker efficiently Flexible configuration: Offers selectable logic voltage levels (3.3V or 5V) and independent digital power selection (3.3V or 5V)

Offers selectable logic voltage levels (3.3V or 5V) and independent digital power selection (3.3V or 5V) Easy integration: Communicates with the host MCU via a standard SPI interface

APPLICATIONS:



Provide clear and concise voice prompts in various applications, such as navigation systems, industrial equipment, and home appliances

in various applications, such as navigation systems, industrial equipment, and home appliances Generate sound effects for games, toys, and interactive devices

for games, toys, and interactive devices Provide audible notifications for alarms, alerts, and other events

for alarms, alerts, and other events Integrate audio playback capabilities into various embedded systems

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Speaker 2 Click visit the official product page.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



