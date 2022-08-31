Spacers with Magnets

Spacer with Magnets represents a female/female standoff-and-spacer with a magnet. It comes in various lengths (5mm, 18mm, 23mm, 28mm, and 33mm) and an M3x10mm thread size. It is commonly used within electronic assemblies to increase the distance between parts being fastened to suit hobby and construction applications. This solution comes in one package with four pieces of spacers, four pieces of neodymium magnet D10xH3, and four matching upper M3x10mm and lower screws M3x5mm for connecting with the spacer.

For more information, visit the Spacer with Magnets product page.

