Spacers for display (4pcs) is a high-quality black tubular spacer with a length of 11.8mm. These spacers are made of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), a common thermoplastic polymer, have a continuous hole, and come in a package of 4. They are widely used in electronics as insulators in electrical appliances to create distances between multiple components. It can also be found on all 8th generation Mikroe boards (like EasyAVR PRO v8, EasyPIC PRO v8, EasyPIC v8, and many others) that use a 1x16 LDC display on their environments, where the display is mounted and fixed with high security using these spacers.

For more information about Spacers for display (4pcs) visit the official product page.

ABOUT ACCESSORIES

Accessories are an important part of almost any project. Therefore, we have a category on our website specially dedicated to them. Here, you will find everything: displays, motors, sensors, batteries, cables, adapters, headers and connectors, fun-ware, and many other exciting and fun items (‘miscellaneous’ category). Add functionality to your boards with carefully chosen accessories from our shop, compatible with our tools.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1300+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE