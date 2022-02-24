SolidSwitch 3 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a load switching device. This board features the BD8LB600FS-C, an automotive eight-channel low-side switch from Rohm Semiconductor. Every switch is controlled via an SPI interface and includes an N-channel MOSFET that supports a maximum current of 1A. The BD8LB600FS-C also has built-in protection circuits, namely the overcurrent, the thermal shutdown, the open-load detection, and the voltage lock-out circuits. Moreover, this device also possesses a diagnostic output function during abnormal detection.

This Click board™ is suitable for driving resistive, inductive, and capacitive loads.

