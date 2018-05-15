Software Roadmap: dsPIC compilers version 7.1.0

We've got great news for all dsPIC compiler enthusiast and fans - version 7.1.0 is to be released precisely in one weeks time, on May 22nd.

What does this update bring?

Well, first and foremost FreeRTOS support will be implemented for mikroC PRO for dsPIC. As well as support for 26 new microcontrollers for all three compilers. We have also added ICD support for additional 98 microcontrollers. That's almost a hundred. It's plain to see that our Software team has been busy and productive.



So, stay tuned for May 22nd when you'll be able to see and test the whole update.

For more information about dsPIC compilers, visit the product page for each one.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika