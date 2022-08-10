Smoke Chamber represents a piece of equipment specially designed by Analog Devices that enables users to make smoke and aerosol detection applications as simple as possible. It comes with a plastic stand circular shape of 11.5mm diameter and attachable rivets or self-tapping screws for the chamber-board attachment so that users can create a more positive smoke detection device with greater verification results straight out of the box.

Smoke Chamber can be found with Smoke sensing Click boards™, such as Smoke 2 Click. For more information about this Click board™, visit the Smoke 2 Click product page.



For more information, visit the Smoke Chamber product page.

ABOUT ACCESSORIES

Accessories are an important part of almost any project. We have a category on our website specially dedicated to them. In this category, you will find everything: displays, motors, sensors, batteries, cables, adapters, headers and connectors, fun ware, and miscellaneous category with many exciting and fun items. Add functionality to your boards with carefully chosen accessories from our shop, compatible with our tools.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE