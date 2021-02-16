Smoke 2 Click is a compact add-on board that contains the most efficient version of the smoke detector. This board features the ADPD188BI, a complete photometric system for smoke detection using optical dual-wavelength technology from Analog Devices. The module combines the dual photodetector with two separate LEDs and a mixed-signal photometric front-end ASIC, housed in a package that prevents light from going directly from the LED to the photodiode, without first entering the smoke detection chamber.

It supports both an SPI and I2C serial interface, although only one is allowed at any given time in the actual application. This Click board™ is suitable for application as smoke detector that is more architecturally compatible for residential and commercial use.



For more information about the Smoke 2 Click visit the product page.



Your Mikroe