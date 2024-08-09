SmartMCD™ board designed for efficient and precise control of brushless DC motors in automotive body systems

Motor driving circuit board for automotive body electronics using SmartMCD™, a fifth-generation mixed-signal process technology, combining an ARM® Cortex® CPU with a Vector Engine co-processor and pre-drivers to control external N-channel MOSFETs

 

SmartMCD™ board is a cutting-edge solution designed to efficiently control brushless motors within automotive body systems. At its core is the TB9M003FG gate driver IC from Toshiba Semiconductor, a specialized component engineered for automotive brushless DC (BLDC) motor applications such as electric pumps, fans, and three-phase motor control.

 

KEY FEATURES:

 

  • High integration: Combines a microcontroller, gate driver, and power stages on a single board, simplifying system design and reducing component count
  • TB9M003FG gate driver IC: This core component houses a microcontroller, flash memory, and power control functions, providing intelligent motor control
  • Vector engine: Optimizes motor control calculations, reducing the load on the microcontroller and enhancing performance
  • BLDC motor control: Drives and manages the operation of three-phase BLDC motors, commonly used in automotive applications like pumps and fans
  • Integrated power management: Includes a built-in inverter with MOSFETs for efficient power handling
  • Flexibility: Supports various power MOSFET options for different power requirements
  • Customizability: Allows for tailoring motor control parameters to specific application needs through the embedded microcontroller and flash memory
  • Onboard Settings: Includes all necessary circuits, switches, and potentiometers for operational testings

 

APPLICATIONS:
 

  • Ideal for controlling electric pumps in automotive systems, ensuring efficient and precise operation
  • Provides advanced control for automotive fans, enhancing cooling performance and energy efficiency
  • Supports thermal management systems, optimizing the regulation of temperature in various automotive components
  • Enhances body control applications, providing reliable and customizable motor control for various automotive functions


For more information about SmartMCD™ board visit the official product page.
 

