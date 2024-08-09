SmartMCD™ board designed for efficient and precise control of brushless DC motors in automotive body systems

Motor driving circuit board for automotive body electronics using SmartMCD™, a fifth-generation mixed-signal process technology, combining an ARM® Cortex® CPU with a Vector Engine co-processor and pre-drivers to control external N-channel MOSFETs

SmartMCD™ board is a cutting-edge solution designed to efficiently control brushless motors within automotive body systems. At its core is the TB9M003FG gate driver IC from Toshiba Semiconductor, a specialized component engineered for automotive brushless DC (BLDC) motor applications such as electric pumps, fans, and three-phase motor control.

KEY FEATURES:

High integration: Combines a microcontroller, gate driver, and power stages on a single board, simplifying system design and reducing component count

TB9M003FG gate driver IC: This core component houses a microcontroller, flash memory, and power control functions, providing intelligent motor control

Vector engine: Optimizes motor control calculations, reducing the load on the microcontroller and enhancing performance

BLDC motor control: Drives and manages the operation of three-phase BLDC motors, commonly used in automotive applications like pumps and fans

Integrated power management: Includes a built-in inverter with MOSFETs for efficient power handling

Flexibility: Supports various power MOSFET options for different power requirements

Customizability: Allows for tailoring motor control parameters to specific application needs through the embedded microcontroller and flash memory

Onboard Settings: Includes all necessary circuits, switches, and potentiometers for operational testings

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for controlling electric pumps in automotive systems, ensuring efficient and precise operation

Provides advanced control for automotive fans, enhancing cooling performance and energy efficiency

Supports thermal management systems, optimizing the regulation of temperature in various automotive components

Enhances body control applications, providing reliable and customizable motor control for various automotive functions



For more information about SmartMCD™ board visit the official product page.



ABOUT MIKROE

