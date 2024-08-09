SmartMCD™ board designed for efficient and precise control of brushless DC motors in automotive body systems

Motor driving circuit board for automotive body electronics using SmartMCD™, a fifth-generation mixed-signal process technology, combining an ARM® Cortex® CPU with a Vector Engine co-processor and pre-drivers to control external N-channel MOSFETs
SmartMCD™ board is a cutting-edge solution designed to efficiently control brushless motors within automotive body systems. At its core is the TB9M003FG gate driver IC from Toshiba Semiconductor, a specialized component engineered for automotive brushless DC (BLDC) motor applications such as electric pumps, fans, and three-phase motor control.
KEY FEATURES:
- High integration: Combines a microcontroller, gate driver, and power stages on a single board, simplifying system design and reducing component count
- TB9M003FG gate driver IC: This core component houses a microcontroller, flash memory, and power control functions, providing intelligent motor control
- Vector engine: Optimizes motor control calculations, reducing the load on the microcontroller and enhancing performance
- BLDC motor control: Drives and manages the operation of three-phase BLDC motors, commonly used in automotive applications like pumps and fans
- Integrated power management: Includes a built-in inverter with MOSFETs for efficient power handling
- Flexibility: Supports various power MOSFET options for different power requirements
- Customizability: Allows for tailoring motor control parameters to specific application needs through the embedded microcontroller and flash memory
- Onboard Settings: Includes all necessary circuits, switches, and potentiometers for operational testings
APPLICATIONS:
- Ideal for controlling electric pumps in automotive systems, ensuring efficient and precise operation
- Provides advanced control for automotive fans, enhancing cooling performance and energy efficiency
- Supports thermal management systems, optimizing the regulation of temperature in various automotive components
- Enhances body control applications, providing reliable and customizable motor control for various automotive functions
ABOUT MIKROE
MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.
Your MIKROE