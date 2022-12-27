Smart Card 2 Click is a compact add-on board for reading smart cards. This board features Microchip’s SEC1210, a low-power single-chip Smart Card controller with a UART interface. The SEC1210 bridge controller uses a combination of hardware and software to deliver high-performance and flexible design customization options. It is fully compliant with standards like ISO/IEC 7816, EMV 4.2/4.3, ETSI TS 102 221, and PC/SC, utilizing TrustSpan™ technology that enables digital systems to communicate securely, process, move and store information. With its onboard card holder, it supports data processing with 2FF smart cards, and with an additional connector for external connection, it also allows the processing of a standard 1FF card.

This Click board™ is suitable for electronic processes such as personal identification, access control (physical and logical access), authentication, and many more.

For more information, visit the Smart Card 2 Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s most recent standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE