Smart Buck click - step-down DC/DC converter and regulator

Smart Buck click board™ is 500th click board in our portfolio. Another milestone is reached, and we're looking forward to future ones. Smart Buck can be used to digitally convert input voltage signals up to 3.3V so that the signals can be analyzed by various mathematical models and algorithms on the CPU or MCU.



Smart Buck click board™ is the two-channel step-down DC/DC converter and regulator, with plenty of additional functions. It can provide voltage measurement at each of its two programmable voltage outputs, as well as the measurement of the current consumption.



The hearth of Smart Buck click is the MIC2230, a dual synchronous step-down DC/DC regulator by Microchip. This dual buck converter and voltage regulator offers two independent outputs with their own feedback loops, which allow both outputs to be set to a certain voltage, independently.



For the power monitoring purposes, Smart Buck click uses the PAC1934, a four-channel DC power and energy monitor with the accumulator, from Microchip. Due to its high degree of integration and an integrated real-time offset and gain compensation circuitry, this device requires only a few sensing resistors to be able to monitor the voltage and sense the current consumption.



For more information please visit our website.



Yours sincerely,

Mikroelektronika