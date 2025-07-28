Smart Buck 7 Click - Quad-output DC-DC power regulation solution

Provide four precisely regulated power rails from a single source with the MYWGC3R53FF

Smart Buck 7 Click is a compact add-on board designed to provide four precisely regulated power rails from a single external source, ideal for powering complex embedded systems with multiple voltage domains. It is based on the MYWGC3R53FF, a MonoBK™ multi-output DC-DC converter module from Murata.

KEY FEATURES:



Quad-Output DC-DC Converter: Delivers four fixed output voltages

Delivers four fixed output voltages Fixed Output Voltages: Provides 1.2V, 1.8V, 2.5V, and 3.3V

Provides 1.2V, 1.8V, 2.5V, and 3.3V High Combined Output Power: Supports a total combined output power of up to 15.2W

Supports a total combined output power of up to 15.2W Synchronous Buck Topology: Ensures high efficiency in power conversion

Ensures high efficiency in power conversion I2C Communication: Supports I2C communication up to 400kHz for control and monitoring

Supports I2C communication up to 400kHz for control and monitoring ON/OFF Control: Allows for easy enabling and disabling of the power rails

Allows for easy enabling and disabling of the power rails Power Good (PG) Indicator: Provides a visual or logical signal when outputs are stable

Provides a visual or logical signal when outputs are stable Protection Mechanisms: Includes UVLO (Under-Voltage Lockout), OCP (Overcurrent Protection), OVP (Overvoltage Protection), OTP (Overtemperature Protection), and short-circuit protection

APPLICATIONS:



Provides multiple voltage rails required by complex FPGAs

Delivers stable power to microprocessors

Supplies power to various programmable logic devices

Ideal for systems requiring multiple voltage domains

Suitable for power management in telecommunication equipment

Used in data communication systems

Provides reliable power in industrial control and automation systems

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Smart Buck 7 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



