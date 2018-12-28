Slider 2 click is here, a potentiometer with a high-quality mechanical slider

The Slider 2 click has arrived, and it features a high-quality, mechanical, slide-action potentiometer (also knows as the slider). In conjunction with the accurate voltage reference IC, it provides very precise analog control voltage (the CV) at its output.

It features an accurate voltage reference IC, which makes the output of the click directly samplable by the A/D peripheral of the microcontroller. Slider 2 click offers the possibility to select the voltage reference between 4.096V and 2.048V, which are the two of the most commonly used values for different microcontroller peripherals.

For more information about the Slider 2 click, please visit our website.