Single Wire CAN Click is a compact add-on board that contains an IC for a single wire data link capable of operating with various protocols such as the Controller Area Network (CAN). This board features the NCV7356D1R2G, Single Wire CAN transceiver from ON Semiconductor, which operates from a supply voltage from 5V to 27V with bus speed up to 40 kbps. It supports many additional features like an under-voltage lockout, a timeout for faulty blocked input signals, output blanking time in case of bus ringing, and a very low sleep mode current.

This Click board™ can be used in industrial equipment, in-vehicle, and industrial networking, and in applications where the high data rate is not required and a lower data rate can achieve cost reductions.

For more information about the Single Wire CAN Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe