SigFox 2 click - wide area coverage IoT network

A couple of days ago, we released SigFox Click board™ (for EU region). Today's we're releasing SigFox 2 Click board™ which is for North America and Asia (RZ2 and RZ4).



The device is equipped with the SM10-12 Sigfox™ certified module, manufactured by InnoComm Mobile Technology Corporation. The hearth of this module is the NXP OL2385, a sub-GHz wireless transceiver System-on-Chip (SoC).



The Sigfox network operates using a public frequency bandwidth, defined by the regional radio regulations, such as the ERC-REC-70-3E for the EU region, for example. In the EU region, the Sigfox network operates at 868MHz. This network is a star topology type of network and requires a base station which collects the data from the connected nodes and sends it to the Sigfox cloud for further processing and distribution.



The nodes can be as far as 1000m from the base station, depending on the regional Sigfox network frequency. Node objects can be various temperature and humidity sensors, parking lot sensors, etc. The node objects communicate with the base using the Differential Phase Shift Keying (DPSK) communication method.



