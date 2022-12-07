SiBRAIN T-shirt is here!

We are bringing one more fashionable MIKROE T-shirt to our collection!

Today's T-shirt is for all SiBRAIN lovers out there. SiBRAIN is a standardized microcontroller add-on board, which allows very simple installation and replacement of the microcontroller unit (MCU) on a development board equipped with the SiBRAIN Card socket. By introducing the new SiBRAIN standard, we have ensured absolute compatibility between the development board and any of the supported MCUs, regardless of their pin number and compatibility. This T-shirt is for everyone who loves wearing fun statements. It is 100% cotton, in dark grey color with the fun SiBRAIN slogan on the front and the MIKROE logo on the left sleeve.

Get your SiBRAIN T-shirt and feel like you're part of our team.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1200+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE