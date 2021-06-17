Introducing the SiBRAIN standard

Time is the most precious thing we all have. Everything else can be rebuilt or recovered. Everything but the time. For this reason, anything that saves time is of great value. By embracing and using mikroBUS™, mikroSDK and now SiBRAIN standard, you will be armed with very powerful time-saving embedded tools.

STANDARDIZATION IS A MUST

Today we proudly present you - SiBRAIN, a standard for socket and add-on boards that facilitates the simple installation and exchanging of a microcontroller on a system equipped with the SiBRAIN socket. Add-on boards based on SiBRAIN standard enable embedded designers to try out different MCUs in a prototype system without having to invest in expensive hardware or learn new tools. Currently, the SiBRAIN cards are available to support MCUs from major manufacturers including Microchip, STMicroelectronics, NXP and Texas Instruments, with others to follow shortly.

PLUG&PLAY CONCEPT

SiBRAIN uses the same ‘plug & play’ concept which underpins Click board product range. Depending on the MCU type, its pin count, and the number of required external components, there are different SiBRAIN add-on boards. Each board is a self-contained unit, allowing the development system to operate on a logic level, without having to facilitate the specific requirements of many different MCUs. This also gives designers a free hand in the choice of MCU, regardless of the pin count or pin compatibility. Most importantly, this approach enables designers to swap SiBRAIN MCU cards easily during the development phase, without any additional hardware.

Each SiBRAIN card is equipped with two 168-pin mezzanine connectors (one male and one female) with the standard SiBRAIN socket pin-out. Cards can be easily installed on any development board with the SiBRAIN socket, and the smart design eliminates the possibility of incorrect orientation and placement.

GROWING ALL THE TIME

Already, we offer more than 100 SiBRAIN cards covering popular MCUs, with more being added on a weekly basis. To learn more, visit SiBRAIN official page.

Your Mikroe