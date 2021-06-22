We have one more SiBRAIN add-on board in our shop - SIBRAIN for PIC32MZ1024EFE144.

It has a PIC32MZ1024EFE144 microcontroller and you can enjoy its 144 pins, 1024 KB flash memory, and 262144 bytes of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our SiBRAIN add-on boards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our SiBRAIN add-on board portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our SIBRAIN for PIC32MZ1024EFE144 please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe