Today we present you the newest SiBRAIN add-on board that is in our shop - SiBRAIN for PIC24EP512GU814.

It has a PIC24EP512GU814 microcontroller and you can enjoy its 144 pins, 512 KB flash memory, and 53248 bytes of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our SiBRAIN add-on boards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our SiBrain portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our SiBRAIN for PIC24EP512GU814 please visit the product page.

