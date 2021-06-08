Today we present you the newest SiBRAIN add-on board that is in our shop - SiBRAIN for dsPIC33FJ256GP710A.

It has a dsPIC33FJ256GP710A microcontroller and you can enjoy its 100 pins, 256 KB flash memory, and 30720 bytes of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our SiBRAIN add-on boards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our SiBRAIN portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our SiBRAIN for dsPIC33FJ256GP710A please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe