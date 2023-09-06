We have one more SiBRAIN add-on board in our shop - SiBRAIN for AVR128DA64.

It has an AVR128DA64 microcontroller, and you can enjoy its 64 pins, 128 KB flash memory, and 16384 bytes of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our SiBRAIN add-on boards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our SiBRAIN add-on board portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our SiBRAIN for AVR128DA64 please visit the product page.

ABOUT SiBRAIN

SiBRAIN is a standardized microcontroller add-on board, which allows very simple installation and replacement of the microcontroller unit (MCU) on a development board equipped with the SiBRAIN Card socket. By introducing the new SiBRAIN standard, we have ensured the absolute compatibility between the development board and any of the supported MCUs, regardless of their pin number and compatibility. SiBRAIN is equipped with two 168-pin mezzanine connectors, allowing it to support even MCUs with extremely high pin count. The clever design allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

About MIKROE

MIKROE (MikroElektronika) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1450+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

