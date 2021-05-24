Today we present you the newest MCU card that is in our shop - SiBRAIN Card for DSPIC33EP512MU814.

It has a DSPIC33EP512MU814 microcontroller and you can enjoy its 144 pins, 512 KB flash memory, and 53248 bytes of RAM.

The innovative design of all of our SiBRAIN Cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our SiBrain Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our SiBRAIN Card for DSPIC33EP512MU814 please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe