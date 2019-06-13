Short range infrared sensing, for human presence detection

IR Sense 3 click is the infrared sensor Click board™, perfectly suited for human presence detection. It can be used in many human presence detection applications such as proximity sensor activated lights and surveillance cameras, automatic doors, detection of heated objects, information terminals, and similar applications.

Designed to be used for the short range IR sensing applications, unlike other pyroelectric sensors, it is able to sense environmental heat changes up to 1m, even through the glass. A programmable interrupt engine simplifies the software development and saves MCU cycles, that would be otherwise wasted on polling. The ability to sense IR through the glass allows an unconstrained design of the final product.

Advanced sensing features of the small quantum-type IR sensor chip used on the IR SENSE 3 click, such as the on-chip processing and signal filtering, 16bit ADC signal conversion, I2C interface, programmable interrupt engine, low power consumption, integrated temperature sensor and very compact size, allow this click board to be used as a very reliable and accurate presence detection device.

IR SENSE 3 click is supported by a mikroBUS™ compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

