Serializer Click is a compact add-on board that contains a digital input translator/serializer. This board features the MAX31910, an eight-channel digital input serializer for high-channel density digital input modules in industrial and process automation from Analog Devices. The MAX31910 translates, conditions, and serializes the 24V digital output of sensors and switches to 5V CMOS-compatible signals required by the MCU. It provides the front-end interface circuit of a programmable logic controller (PLC) digital input module. It communicates with MCU via the SPI interface and comes in configuration with an installed digital isolator.

This Click board™ is suited for various applications such as industrial, process, and building automation, digital input modules for PLCs, and more.

