The Semper Flash is a Click board™ which features the S25HS512T, a perfect solution for the mass storage option in various embedded applications.

With fast performance being one of its key features, Semper Flash click can also be used for the code shadowing, execute-in-place (XIP), and data storage. The 512 Mbit SPI Flash memory module is one of the fastest and most reliable Flash modules on the market.

