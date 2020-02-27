SEMADUC kit has just been released – check it out!

The newest kit featuring our products – the SEMADUC kit, has just been released!

The SEMADUC Kit is a flexible signal-chain evaluation and prototyping platform. It helps designers quickly build a signal chain that is ideal for their application needs. By adopting the mikroBUS™ standard and our Click boards™ ecosystem, the kit can be expanded by selecting from among hundreds of Click boards™ covering sensing, wireless or wired communication, power and many more technologies.

This kit features the RS485 Isolator 2 Click, a full duplex device which allows for independent cable inversion of the driver and receiver for additional flexibility with high speed 25 Mbps data rate, and the AD SDIO 2 Click, a quad-channel software configurable input/output solution based on AD74413R, for building and process control application.

The SEMADUC kit has been developed, built and launched with Analog Devices and the distribution services will be handled by Semitron.

For more information about the SEMADUC kit, please visit the product page, and for more information about Mikroe’s products used to make the kit, visit the following pages:

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe