Secure Tropic Click designed to provide a hardware-based Root of Trust for embedded systems

Ensure unmatched data protection and cryptographic security with TROPIC01

Secure Tropic Click is a compact add-on board designed to provide a hardware-based Root of Trust for embedded systems. It features the TROPIC01, a cryptographic coprocessor and secure storage IC from Tropic Square.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Unique feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards Hardware-based root of trust: Provides a secure foundation for embedded systems

Provides a secure foundation for embedded systems Tamper-resistant technology: Protects sensitive data and cryptographic operations from physical attacks

Protects sensitive data and cryptographic operations from physical attacks Cryptographic acceleration: Accelerates elliptic curve cryptography operations

Accelerates elliptic curve cryptography operations High-quality entropy sources: Includes a Physically Unclonable Function (PUF) and True Random Number Generator (TRNG)

Includes a Physically Unclonable Function (PUF) and True Random Number Generator (TRNG) Secure authentication and encryption: Supports Keccak-based PIN authentication and AES-256-GCM encryption

APPLICATIONS:



Secure cryptocurrency private keys and transactions

Protect data transmission in IoT devices

Enhance security in access control applications

applications Provide robust authentication for hardware devices

devices Secure critical infrastructure systems

Protect sensitive data and control systems in industrial environments



For more information about Secure Tropic Click visit the official product page.



