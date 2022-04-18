Secure 8 Click is a compact add-on board containing hardware-based key storage with a cryptographic accelerator to implement authentication and encryption protocol. This board features the ATECC608B, a member of the Microchip CryptoAuthentication™ family of high-security cryptographic devices with a wide array of defense mechanisms specifically designed to prevent logical attacks on the data transmitted between the device and the system. An integrated EEPROM can be used to store up to 16 keys, certificates, miscellaneous read/write, read-only or secret data, consumption logging, and security configurations. It also allows memory-section restrictions in several different ways. This version of the Secure Click board™ carries two versions of the ATECC608B, thus supporting the I2C and the Single Wire (SWI) interface, giving the user the ability to select the desired communication interface

This Click board™ is suitable for various security applications such as Network/IoT node endpoint security, secure boot, small message encryption, key generation for software download, and more.

