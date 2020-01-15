Secure 7 click carries the ATECC608A cryptographic coprocessor with secure hardware-based key storage, from Microchip.

The ATECC608A includes an EEPROM array which can be used for storage of up to 16 keys, certificates, miscellaneous read/write, read-only or secret data, consumption logging, and security configurations. Because of these features the Secure 7 click allows use in various security applications, IoT node security and ID, secure download and boot, ecosystem control, message security, anti-cloning, and many more.

