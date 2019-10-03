Secure 5 Click carries the ATECC508A cryptographic coprocessor with secure hardware-based key storage, from Microchip.

The ATECC508A includes an EEPROM array which can be used for storage of up to 16 keys, certificates, miscellaneous read/write, read-only or secret data, consumption logging, and security configurations. Access to the various sections of memory can be restricted in a variety of ways and then the configuration can be locked to prevent changes. Therefore, this Secure 5 click should mainly be used for security purposes.

