Published: 03/10/2019 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

Secure 5 Click carries the ATECC508A cryptographic coprocessor with secure hardware-based key storage, from Microchip.

The ATECC508A includes an EEPROM array which can be used for storage of up to 16 keys, certificates, miscellaneous read/write, read-only or secret data, consumption logging, and security configurations. Access to the various sections of memory can be restricted in a variety of ways and then the configuration can be locked to prevent changes. Therefore, this Secure 5 click should mainly be used for security purposes.

 

