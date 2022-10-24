SE051 Plug&Trust Click is a compact add-on board representing a ready-to-use IoT security solution. This board features the SE051C2, an updatable extension of the EdgeLock™ SE050 from NXP Semiconductor, which delivers proven security certified to CC EAL 6+, with AVA_VAN.5up to the OS level. Designed for the latest IoT security requirements, it allows securely storing and provisioning credentials performing cryptographic operations, giving edge-to-cloud security capability right out of the box. It also provides upgrade functionality of the IoT applet while preserving on-device credentials, alongside reconfiguration possibility.

This Click board™ is versatile in IoT security use cases such as secure connection to public/private clouds, device-to-device authentication or protection of sensor data, attestation and proof of device origin, and many more.

For more information, visit the SE051 Plug&Trust Click product page.

