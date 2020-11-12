Scary Offer - 25% discount on EVERYTHING

We are getting warmed up for BLACK FRIDAY with a 25% discount!

The belief that Friday the 13th is an unlucky day is believed to stem from two fears. The fear of 13 being an unlucky number and the fear of Fridays. We at MikroE want to make sure this day is not an unlucky one for our customers.

Just in case don't walk under any ladders, or break any mirrors. Black cats might not be your best friends this day, but DO visit our webshop because we are giving you a 25% discount on ALL PRODUCTS.

This offer will last for the whole weekend! From Thursday 12th, 5 PM CET until Monday 16th, 9 AM CET.

Your MikroE

Note: This offer does not include the XDP™ OTP Production Burner for SMPS or Premium Technical Support.